Dragonchain Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $16.58 million and $101,282.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,194,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

