DragonVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,668.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.79 or 0.01217668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00534992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002385 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

