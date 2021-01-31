DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $521,653.80 and $3,330.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009881 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

