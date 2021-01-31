Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 792,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,849 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

