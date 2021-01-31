Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 243.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

