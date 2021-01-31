Dune Network (DUN) Price Reaches $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1,183.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 94% higher against the dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00272174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067276 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,598,213 coins and its circulating supply is 355,972,593 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.