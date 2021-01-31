Dune Network (DUN) Price Up 88.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Dune Network has a market cap of $3.96 million and $1,204.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00134630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00068359 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00267428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,598,213 coins and its circulating supply is 355,972,593 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

