Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,474 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $47,980,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vistra by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 815,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,882,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,067,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

