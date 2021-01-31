Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,191 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

