Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 21,140 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 631.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $175.57 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

