Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,906 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $383.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

