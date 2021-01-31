Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cerner by 209.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 286,805 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

CERN opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.