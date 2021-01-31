Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,841 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

