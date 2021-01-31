Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.37 and a 200 day moving average of $285.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

