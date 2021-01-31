Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 191.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

