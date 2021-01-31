Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $202.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.36. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

