Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

