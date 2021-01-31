Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.34 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

