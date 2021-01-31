Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after acquiring an additional 498,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

