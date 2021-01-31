Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.94 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $539,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Shares of GM opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.