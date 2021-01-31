Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.