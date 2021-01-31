Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,468 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

