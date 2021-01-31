Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 415.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

