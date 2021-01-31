Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 64.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 34.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $142.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

