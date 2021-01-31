Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,954 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

AVGO opened at $450.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

