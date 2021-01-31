Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

