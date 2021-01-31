Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,605 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,783,000 after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,490 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after buying an additional 371,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 348,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

REXR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

