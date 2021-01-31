Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,954 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,514,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after acquiring an additional 104,727 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,985,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $266.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

