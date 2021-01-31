Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 468 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 56.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,898.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

