Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,998 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

