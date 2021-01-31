Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,406 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

