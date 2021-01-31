Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.