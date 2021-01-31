Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

