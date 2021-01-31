Dynamic Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $204,277.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,405.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.42 or 0.03997614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00389254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.01203706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00528987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00407253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00253608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022259 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,271,380 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.