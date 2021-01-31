Dynamic Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $235,968.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.17 or 0.03921382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01195851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00419621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,272,002 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

