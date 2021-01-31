Dynamic Trading Rights Hits Market Cap of $18.17 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $36,109.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

