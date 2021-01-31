Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 607,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,562. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

