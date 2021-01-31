Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 607,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,562. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.