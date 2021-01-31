EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $64,808,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,129,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 179,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

EGP stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

