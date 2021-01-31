EasyFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.43 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00023277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

