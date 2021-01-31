easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Hold Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

