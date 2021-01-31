easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Hold Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

