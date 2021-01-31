easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.2 days.

Shares of EJTTF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. 6,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.94.

EJTTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

