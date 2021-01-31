EBCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $943,027.29 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars.

