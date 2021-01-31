eBoost Trading Up 1.9% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $142,185.06 and $14.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00387091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

