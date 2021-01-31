EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $580,097.85 and approximately $251,777.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

EKO is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

