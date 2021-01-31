Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

