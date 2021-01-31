EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $378,535.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $378,535.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,906.90 or 1.00019170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000288 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.