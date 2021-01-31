Eden Hits Market Capitalization of $884,142.91 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $884,142.91 and approximately $81,976.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

