Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0034

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $399,214.55 and approximately $1,437.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00908904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.01 or 0.04489090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031159 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

