Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $90.05 million and $1.31 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,982,055,795 coins and its circulating supply is 5,412,294,209 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

