Education Ecosystem Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $4,424.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

LEDU is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

